The Indian Railways on Monday (June 5, 2023) started running passenger trains on the accident-affected tracks along with Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district about 51 hours after the deadly triple train tragedy. Train services were disrupted due to the accident between three trains that took place on June 2 (Friday) which claimed 275 lives and left thousands injured. After the restoration and normalcy, a few passenger trains including Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express were seen crossing the train tracks.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the site of the deadly crash involving Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train when services resumed. The minister also got emotional at the accident site near Bahanaga Bazar railway station after taking stock of the situation. He stated that even after the normalisation of the train movement the responsibility is not over yet as the missing people need to meet their family members.

"We are committed to taking this to normalisation. Our goal is to make sure missing persons' family members can find them as soon as possible...our responsibility is not over yet," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He further informed that both tracks have been restored and the train movement has begun. "Both tracks have been restored. The train movement was normalised within 51 hours of the deadly accident. Both the lines have been tested as well as ready and the rain movement will begin from now," he added.

As the down-line and up-line movement of the train was initiated, the Railways minister waved at the crew, joined hands and also prayed for a safe journey. He also congratulated and extended gratitude to all the officials and rescue teams for their dedication.

CBI probe into Odisha triple train crash

On Sunday, Vaishnaw added that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led probe has been recommended on the Odisha triple train tragedy. The Railways virtually ruled out driver mistake and system failure, suggesting that the triple train may have been caused by "sabotage" and interference with the electronic interlocking system. The "root cause" of the tragedy and the "criminals" involved in it have been identified as it happened due to a change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine," said the Railways minister.

The Balasore train mishap has claimed the lives of at least 275 people. As per the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged. The accident in Odisha, which included three trains and more than 2,200 passengers, was the worst of its kind in many years.

