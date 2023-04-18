Indian Railways' Revenue Soars To Record Rs 2.40 Lakh Crore, Reports 25% Growth In 2022-23

The Indian Railways has announced a record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23. This is a significant increase from the previous year, reflecting a growth of 25%. The revenue figures showcase the growing demand for rail transportation in India and the efforts undertaken by the Indian Railways to improve its services and infrastructure.

According to the official statement, Indian Railways achieved an all-time high in its passenger revenue, showing a remarkable growth of 61% and climbing to reach Rs 63,300 crore. The financial year 2022-23 has seen a significant rise in freight revenue also, which has grown by almost 15 per cent from the previous year, reaching Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

"After three years, Indian Railways is able to fully meet the pension expenditures. Buoyancy in revenues and tight expenditure management have helped in achieving an Operating Ratio of 98.14%, well within the RE target. After meeting all revenue expenditures, Railways generated Rs 3200 Crore for Capital investment from its internal resources (Rs 700 Cr for DRF, Rs 1000 Cr for DF and Rs 1516.72 Cr for RRSK)," the Ministry of Railways said.

Indian Railways has recorded significant growth in traffic revenue in the financial year 2022-23 with the passenger revenue increasing by 61% compared to the previous year, reaching Rs 63,300 crore. This substantial growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for rail travel and the gradual opening up of economic activities after the COVID-19 pandemic. The other coaching revenue also rose by 21%, reaching Rs 5,951 crore. The sundries revenue reached Rs 8440 crore, showing a remarkable increase of 39% compared to the previous year.

"During 2022-23, Gross revenue stood at Rs 2,39,803 crore compared to Rs 1,91,278 crore in 2021-22. Also, Gross Traffic receipts stood at Rs 2,39,750 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,206 crore in 2021-22. Total Railway Receipts during 22-23 is Rs 2,39,892 crore as compared to Rs. 1,91,367 crore. in 2021-22. Total Railway expenditure during 22-23 is Rs 2,37,375 crore as compared to Rs 2,06,391 crore. in 2021-22. The operating ratio during FY 22-23 is 98.14%," the statement read.

In terms of investment, the Ministry stated that Rs 1 lakh crore was invested in the augmenting capacity of the network. The financial year 2022-23 saw the highest-ever commissioning of New lines and Doubling/Multi-tracking etc of 5243 KMs, the Ministry said.

"An investment of Rs 11,800 Cr under Rashtriya Rail Sanrakhsa Kosh was made during FY23 for various safety works... Total investment of Rs 25,913 Cr was made towards safety in strengthening Tracks, Bridges, Grade separators etc," the statement added.