Indian Railways Share Pictures Of Redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Station, See Details

The Indian Railways has shared pictures of India's first redeveloped railway station. The Railway Ministry took to Twitter to share 'before ' and 'after' pictures of the Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station, which is being rebuilt with a five-star hotel above it. The first of its kind in India, the Indian Railways initiative is a part of a railway station redevelopment project undertaken by the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development department (GARUD). An amount of Rs.71.50crore was sanctioned for redevelopment purposes.

Luxury hotel with world-class facilities

First Look of Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station's concourse area.#NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/zCQoO5elYx — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 15, 2021

The hotel above the Gandhinagar Railway Station is spread across an area of 7,400 square meters. It houses a total of 318 rooms, which are operated by an entity. The hotel is eligible to house top-notch national and international guests. Moreover, the delegates who would come to attend seminars shall have easy access to Mahatma Mandir, which is just opposite the facility. The building cost of hotel was approximately Rs.790 crore, the Gandhinagar Railways informed through a press release.

The world-class station

The station on the other hand, ensures that the travellers experience outstanding service along with luxurious amenities like segregated entrance, parking facilities, art gallery, lounge halls, baby feeding room, and centrally air-conditioned waiting hall. Additionally, there are 3 platforms internally connected through subways. A multipurpose waiting lounge is with a seating capacity of 40 people. The platform waiting area can accomodate 500 passengers. The station has also ensured the safety of passengers with innumerable fire-hydrant systems and extinguishers.

Netizens react:

Aerial view of newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station.#NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/CtjcForcbo — Pradipsinh Vaghela (@pradipsinhbjp) July 15, 2021

Gandhinagar Capital station has transformed with the latest times.



The architectural marvel has a unique column-free, sleek & economical space frame of 105-meter span which is the longest such span in Indian Railways.#NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/4RQxf5gb4z — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 15, 2021

The Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party's General Secretary and National Vice President Of NYKS, Pradipsinh Vaghela shared a picture of the newly built station on Twitter. Images of the new station have been trending on Twitter under the hashtag 'NayeBharatKaNayaStation.' The Indian Railways has also provided an 'Exclusive' first look of the Gandhi Nagar Capital Station's concourse area.

