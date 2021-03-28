Indian Railways Shares Glimpse Of Beautification Being Done At Karnataka's Dharwad Station

Ministry of Railways on March 26 took to Twitter to share a glimpse of beautification work being done at Karnataka’s Dharwad station. The Indian railways shared a video of artists engaged in painting figures that depict the local art and culture of the state. In the caption, the railway authorities even informed that the ministry has been promoting local art and culture under its ‘Station Beautification Project’.

Since shared, the post has been viewed over 8,000 times and it has garnered hundreds of likes. The post has also received several appreciative comments from internet users. While one Twitter user wrote, “Very attractive and a good medium for exposure of local artists,” another added, “Excellent initiative, should spread across all Railway stations of India”.“Good thinking and promotion of local talent,” wrote third.

Beautification of southern railway stations

Meanwhile, last year, the railway ministry even shared pictures of another station where beautification work has given it a modern look from the outside. The pictures shared by the Ministry of Railways was of Hubballi railway station from Karnataka. The facade lighting at the station entrance has made it one of the most modern-looking stations in India.

Indian Railways also installed a foot-operated hand wash kiosk at KSR Bengaluru station recently, the pictures of which were shared on social media. Further, the ministry has also installed potted plants at different parts of the Tirur railway station in Kerala. It is important to note that all of the above-mentioned works have been undertaken by Southern Railway.

(Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)