Indian Railways Shares Mesmerising Views Of Snow-clad Stations In Kashmir Valley

Indian Railways shared some breathtaking views of the snow-clad train entering Sadura Railway station at the Baramullah-Banihal section.

Dipaneeta Das
Parts of Kashmir on Thursday received another spell of heavy snowfall intensifying the cold wave after the valley witnessed its first snow on January 4. 

Gulmarg, Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir received light rain at scattered places last Saturday, which added to the lowering of temperatures.

Srinagar railway station looks extremely spectacular after Thursday's snowfall. 

As the temperature dipped, roads, houses, trees, and train tracks were covered with pristine white puffy layers of snow.

While the snowfall added hardships for the residents with the suspension of road transportation, it enhanced the scenic beauty of the valley.

A couple of days back, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw too shared some beautiful photos of the Srinagar railway station covered with layers of pristine white snow.

A video snip by the Union Railway Ministry showed how despite the freezing temperatures have not affected services across snow-covered Srinagar and adjoining areas.

The Railway Ministry also shared a video of the Kalka-Shimla rail route, which netizens said would be a “heavenly experience” if visited now.

