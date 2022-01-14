Indian Railways Shares Mesmerising Views Of Snow-clad Stations In Kashmir Valley

Quick links:
Parts of Kashmir on Thursday received another spell of heavy snowfall intensifying the cold wave after the valley witnessed its first snow on January 4.
Gulmarg, Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir received light rain at scattered places last Saturday, which added to the lowering of temperatures.
Indian Railways shared some breathtaking views of the snow-clad train entering Sadura Railway station at the Baramullah-Banihal section.
As the temperature dipped, roads, houses, trees, and train tracks were covered with pristine white puffy layers of snow.
While the snowfall added hardships for the residents with the suspension of road transportation, it enhanced the scenic beauty of the valley.
A couple of days back, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw too shared some beautiful photos of the Srinagar railway station covered with layers of pristine white snow.
A video snip by the Union Railway Ministry showed how despite the freezing temperatures have not affected services across snow-covered Srinagar and adjoining areas.