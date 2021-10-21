Indian Railways Shares 'Squid Game' Post On Facebook, Teaches 3 Rules To Defeat COVID-19

The Indian Railways released a post based on the Netflix series 'Squid Game' on October 20, to teach citizens about COVID-19 acceptable behaviour practices. Indian Railways mentioned in a Facebook post that there are "Three Rules to defeat COVID19: Get yourself vaccinated, Always wear a mask in public places, Frequently use sanitiser #Unite2FightCorona." The department warned everyone to take COVID-19 policy seriously by sharing a humorous creative featuring the renowned big doll from the Korean drama. The doll wears a mask and plays a ghoulish part in the dystopian scenario. It also showed the show's masked guardians standing at a distance of 2 "gaz" yards away from each other.

While the show's guest actor Gong Yoo, famed for his role as ddakji, was shown carrying a red envelope that stated 'I am vaccinated,' it also showed normal people queuing up, advising them to wear masks in public. But it was how the government organisation replaced the show's famous Dalgona candy in lead actor Lee Jung-hand jae's with a sanitiser bottle that received the most giggles online.

Mumbai police had also joined the Squid Game meme movement earlier

Earlier, Mumbai Police had joined the Squid Game meme movement to inform citizens of traffic rules. The cops presented a simple hack to prevent oneself from being removed in a hilarious perspective, referring to the show's game — red light, green light. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police, tweeted, "You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights."

You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated.

Stop at red lights.#SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames pic.twitter.com/SvzjosBrK4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 14, 2021

Squid Game, the Korean Netflix show, is becoming extremely popular. For the uninitiated, the nine-episode show revolves around a bleak premise in which people in need of money decide to play six lethal children's games. The show depicted the raw emotions and desperation for money, as well as the extremes to which people will go in order to become wealthy. The theory is that a contest begins with 456 participants, but as players are eliminated, the number continues to decrease – all for the sake of the massive financial prize at stake. Things take a dark and sinister turn as the show progresses.

Image: Ministry of Railways, Government of India@Facebook