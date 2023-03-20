Indian Railways To Bring Trains To Tawang Along LAC In Major Boost To Security Strategy

Indian Railways has planned to extend its railway network to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the Northeast frontier state in a major boost to India's security strategy in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the India-China border. The expansion initiative will also help the Indian Army push its men and equipment into the border.

Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta said that the final location survey has been completed and sent to a higher authority.

“First meeting of the Defence Ministry was also held and they agreed on two other projects – one is Bame-Aalo upto Mechuka and another project is Pasighat-Parshuram-Wakro. These three projects have already been approved and their survey has also been completed. Our target is to complete the Pasighat new line work by March 2025,” Anshul Gupta said.

On railway projects of North Eastern state connectivity, Gupta said that there is some delay in connectivity in Imphal after a massive landslide at Tupul Yard railway construction camp in which several casualties were reported.

"We are engaging in some precautionary works and we are targeting to complete the works by December 2024. The Sikkim works will be completed by December 2024, and the train will run to Serima in Nagaland in September this year. We will complete the railway project work of Serima to Kohima by March 2024," NFR General Manager said.

He added, "There is an umbrella project of border and hilly area connectivity projects worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore by aiming to connect some important towns and border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Sikkim and we are working on it with the state government, different organizations, Indian army."

Signed MoU with Railtel for installation of wildlife protection system

Gupta stated that the NF Railway has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Railtel for the installation of an Intrusion Detection System (IDS), a wildlife protection and disaster mitigation system.

"We have introduced it in the Lumding division (in between Lanka and Lumding) and the Alipurduar division (in between Hasimara to Alipurduar) and it is working successfully for the past few months. To implement this at a large scale, we have signed this MoU with Railtel by aiming to use the Railtel cable," he said.