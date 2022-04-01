Indian Railways To Cover Delhi-Howrah & Delhi-Mumbai Corridors Under 'Kavach' Technology

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishanw, on Friday, April 01, informed Rajya Sabha that Indian Railways are planning to implement indigenous state of the art technology ‘Kavach’ on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah Corridors. The Railways minister made the announcement while responding to a query of BJP MP Brij Lal. Over 3,009 Route Kilometres will be covered in the first leg of the operations.

Indian Railways to cover Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah corridor under 'Kavach'

MP Brij Lal had questioned the Railway Minister, ‘when Kavach technology is likely to be implemented?’ Responding to it, the Minister said, "Till February 28, 2022, the technology is implemented on 1,098 RKm of South Central Railway and it is further planned to be implemented on 3,009 RKm on Delhi Mumbai and Delhi Howrah corridors".

Elaborating on the features of the indigenous ‘Kavach’ technology, Vaishnaw said, "Prevention of Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD); continuous update of movement authority; Prevention of Over-speed: Section Speed, Train Speed, Permanent Speed Restriction and Loop Line Speed Control; prevention of collision between two Locos equipped with functional TCAS; and display of Signal Aspect in Loco pilot's cab are among the main salient features of Kavach."

He also informed that the complete block section tests for 'Kavach' began in October 2017 in the South Central Railway's Lingampaily-Wadi and Vikarabad-Bidar stations. The automatic block section trial for 'Kavach' began in February 2019 in Sanath Nagar Lingampally on the South Central Railway, while the 160 kmph speed trial for 'Kavach' began in October 2018 on the North Central Railway's Mathura-Agra line, according to the Minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, Railway Minister had informed Lok Sabha that the ministry has developed a Land Management Module under the TMS (Track Management System) Portal. According to Vaishnaw's statement, the Indian Railways have a consolidated database for its land records. It contains information on the area of land used, how it is used, and authenticated land plans. On the TMS portal, approximately 95% of all land plans of the Indian Railways have been posted.

The Railways Minister also stated that the railway intends to make all of its assets, including land and buildings and encroachment information, public on IR - GeoPortal.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI/ PTI