Indian Railways To Run Five Summer Specials Trains; Timings, Routes, Stoppages Inside

Amid the anticipated summer rush, Indian Railways has decided to run five summer special trains to tackle the crowd and make it easier for passengers to minimise the inconvenience. The Northern Railway is going to run several pairs of summer special trains. According to the Northern Railways spokesperson, the railways have introduced five additional summer special trains that will run from Delhi. Check out the details of the five summer trains here.

New Delhi to Varanasi: 04052/04051

From June 4 to June 25, every Sunday, the 04052 New Delhi-Varanasi Special Train will depart from New Delhi at 7:20 p.m. If a train departs on June 4, it will reach Varanasi at 9:45 a.m. on June 5. From June 5 to June 25, the 04051 Varanasi -New Delhi Special Train will leave Varanasi every Monday at 6.35 p.m. for the return trip. At 9 a.m., it will reach New Delhi. Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Pratapgarh will be the major spots along the way.

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Gati Shakti: 04071/04072

From June 2 to June 30, every Friday at 11.15 p.m., the 04071 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train will depart from New Delhi. By 11:25 the following day, it will have arrived at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Every Saturday from June 3 to July 1 at 6.30 p.m., the 04072 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra New Delhi Special train will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The following morning, at 6.50 a.m., it will reach New Delhi. A few of the stops along the way are Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn.., Ambala Cantt, and Ludhiana.

New Delhi-Udhampur: 04075/04076

From June 1 to June 29, the 04075 New Delhi - Udhampur Special train will depart New Delhi every Thursday at 11:15 p.m. It will touch down in Udhampur the following day at 10.55 a.m. The 04076 Udhampur - New Delhi Special train will depart Udhampur on its return every Friday at 7:00 p.m. from June 2 to June 30. It will arrive in New Delhi at 6:50 am on the following day. Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn., Ambala Cantt., and Ludhiana are just a few of the stops.

New Delhi – Varanasi: 04080/04079

From June 3 to June 30, the 04080 New Delhi - Varanasi Special Train will depart from New Delhi at 07.20 PM on each Monday, Friday, and Saturday. The following morning, at 9 a.m., it will reach Varanasi. The 04079 Varanasi - New Delhi Special train will leave Varanasi every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6.35 pm from June 4 to July 1 on its return trip. The following day, at 9:00 a.m., it will enter New Delhi. It will halt at the stations in Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Pratapgarh.

New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: 04081/04082

From June 3 to June 24, every Saturday at 11:15 p.m., the 04081 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train will depart from New Delhi. At 11:25 am the following morning, it will arrive in Katra. From June 4 to June 25, every Sunday at 6.30 pm, the 04082 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Special train will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. At 6.50 a.m. the following morning, it will arrive in New Delhi. Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn, Ambala Cantt., and Ludhiana are among the stops the train will make along the way.