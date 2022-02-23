Indian Railways To Soon Launch Radio Entertainment In Shatabdi, Vande Bharat Trains

The Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains are all set to offer an entertaining journey to passengers as they will soon be able to enjoy radio facilities during their rail journey. According to the Indian Railways, Northern Railway has awarded a contract to provide full entertainment to travellers in trains & give a feel about cities they are travelling through radio service in all Shatabdi & Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division.

Northern Railway will introduce customized music experience and RJ entertainment in trains through the passengers' address system. For now, the facilities will start in ten Shatabdi Express Trains and two Vande Bharat trains. Now when the passengers travel across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra, and Kathgodam they will be greeted by Shatabdi/Vande Bharat radio music and connectivity in transit.

Indian Railways set to get more entertaining

With an aim of good travel for the passengers, the railways made this decision and partnered with an in-door entertainment company, Ooka Radio. The official release also read that music with travelling is the best combination and enhances the possibilities of good mood in travel. Moreover, the ratio of entertainment/ railway information and commercial advertisement will be given on 50 min:10 min on per hour basis during journey time.

Indian Railways to launch India's biggest wrestling academy in Delhi's Kishanganj

Indian Railways has sanctioned ₹30.76 crores for a World Class Wrestling Academy at Kishanganj, New Delhi. A press release by Indian Railways said that the academy would be the biggest in the country, equipped with advanced training facilities. The work is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing the latest and best facilities to our players.

The sports facility being made at Delhi will be exclusively for wrestling and will provide opportunities for wrestlers to enhance their skills and become 'world champions in the coming years. Winner of bronze in 2008 Bejing Olympic and 2012 London Olympic Kumar, Bronze Medalist in Rio Sakshi Malik, Silver medalist of recently completed Tokoyo Olympics Ravi Kumar Dhaiya, Bronze Medalist in Tokyo and only wrestler to win World Wrestling Championship thrice Bajrang Punia were all associated with Indian Railways.

(With ANI inputs)