Indian Red Cross Procured Over 1 Lakh Blood Units During COVID Lockdown: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday informed that the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has recorded procurement of more than 1,00,000 units of blood amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Minister, while launching the 'e-Bloodservices' app developed by the IRCS, also stated that around 2,000 blood donation camps were organized during the lockdown period in India.

"In these times, all 89 IRCS blood banks and 1,100 branches across the country have collected a staggering more than 1,00,000 units of blood through in house donations. It may be noted that during these difficult times more than 38,000 voluntary blood donors registered with national headquarter Blood Bank have been contacted and motivated to donate blood," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

'4 units of blood for needy'

During the launch of the Mobile application 'eBloodServices', Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that those in need of blood can get registered on the newly launched app and inquire about the blood services. He also informed that one can demand up to 4 units of blood for the needy. The union minister also urged all the donors to continue donating blood during the tough times.

The Union Health Minister further said that the App will act as a boon for the needy. The Indian Red Cross society has always assisted the government in various health programs. "I commend the effort that they have made during difficult COVID-19. The needy will now have easy access to blood now,'' he said.

About the 'eBloodServices' App

The 'eBloodServices' App is developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India with an aim to ensure 'transparency' in the blood donation program and minimise the worries of those in dire need of blood. The app has easy-to-use features and is an initiative of the Indian Red Cross Society with the purpose of 'Safe blood saves lives' amid the ongoing coronavirus battle.

