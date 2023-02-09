Indian Rhino Resurgence In Numbers As Assam Govt Wins Global Praise

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has won global praise for its efforts in curbing the poaching of rhinos. The Kaziranga National Park in Assam, one of the few regions that harbour rhinoceroses, saw zero poaching incidents in 2022, in a big win for the BJP government in Assam. Leonardo Di Caprio, global star and a passionate environmentalist, took to Instagram to praise the Assam government.

"In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977," DiCaprio wrote.

"This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century," he added.

How Assam is protecting its rhinos

Assam came up with Indian Rhino Vision 2020 in 2005 to increase the state's rhino population to 3,000 by 2020. To achieve this target, the state government approached international organisations like World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) and International Rhino Foundation (IRF) to prevent such cases and increase population through translocation in Assam.

Around 2,000 rhinos lived there at the time, and the translocation of rhinos started with the formation of a task group, which convened for the first time in Guwahati in November 2005. The motive of the task force was to assess the current state of the security and support needed to strengthen the security scenario by improving infrastructure, roads, anti-poaching camps, rifles, wireless network, and other logistics.

Persistent efforts under IRV2020 helped the rhino population to go up to about 2,900. The animals are seen in Assam's four protected areas -- Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Orang National Park, Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park.

'Good news for state'

On January 1, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement that no rhinos were poached in the state in 2022. "It is good news for the state that a record has been created with zero number of poaching cases reported in the state in the last one year. This figure is not just of Kaziranga but of all the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries put together."

To put this in perspective, around 100 rhinos were killed by poachers between 2012 and 2016.