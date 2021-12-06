Indian-Russia Bilateral Summit: A Look At Defence Ties Between Moscow And New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for an annual bilateral summit, where the two world leaders are expected to sign 10 agreements in various areas. Earlier during the day, Moscow and New Delhi signed an all-important deal for the joint production of over six lakh AK-203 assault rifles at a manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi at the 20th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC), co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

The two ministers also participated in the inaugural India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. During the meeting, Singh had said, "India-Russia defence engagements have progressed in an unprecedented manner in recent times. We hope Russia will remain a major partner for India in these challenging circumstances."

The Indian Defence Minister's statement comes in light of years of bilateral partnership between Moscow and New Delhi on areas that range from trade to defence. Russia has, in previous years, been part of several bilateral defence deals with New Delhi, and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts President Putin at New Delhi's Hyderabad House, here's a look at recent defence ties between the two countries.

India-Russia defence partnerships

Before the disintegration of the USSR, the Kremlin was the largest importer of Indian goods. According to estimates by the World Trade Integrated Solution, in 1989 Indian imports to the USSR stood at $ 2,881 million. A year earlier, an India–Russia co-operation agreement, signed in December 1988, allowed the sale of several Russian defence equipments to India.

However, after 1991, a time when India had started liberalising its economy and a new Russian Federation was struggling to restructure its foreign policy, India's trade volume tilted towards other countries, and trade with the Kremlin, while significant, remained stagnant.

In 2014, after India saw a change in political power and Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister, the Government of India took initiative towards bolstering ties with Russia, particularly in the field of defence. Between 2017 and 2020, after India pulled out of the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft project, India and Russia have inked defence deals worth over $ 13 billion.

Among them, the most noteworthy include the s-400 missile defence system ($5.2 billion), Akula class nuclear-powered submarines ($ 3 billion), T-90 tanks ($2 billion), and the Igla-S Very Short Range Air Defence Systems ($1.5 billion).

Present bilateral defence projects, according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow, include indigenous production of T-90 tanks and Su-30-MKI aircraft, supply of MiG-29-K aircraft and Kamov-31 and Mi-17 helicopters, upgrade of MiG-29 aircraft and supply of Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher Smerch.

