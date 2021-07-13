Indian Sailor Stranded In Iran Since 2019; Family Writes To PM Modi Seeking Help

The Father of Aniket Shyam Yenpure, who is among the five Indians sailors stranded in Iran, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to bring back his son to India. He made this request to the Prime Minister and the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) after his failed efforts of bringing back his son.

Father of stranded sailor writes a letter to PM

After making several efforts and failing to bring back his sob, Shyam Yenpure wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs for bringing back his son. His son was working in the Merchant Navy. He went there in 2019 through an agent for working in the vessels.

Talking to ANI he said, "In 2019, we got in touch with an agent who promised Aniket a job in vessels. We spent a huge amount on this job and he was later recruited as a sailor there. He went to Iran to work in the Merchant Navy in 2019. Last year, a heroin consignment was recovered from his ship and Iran authority seized the boat and jailed them."

"My child with his four other colleagues, who were innocent spent more than 400 days in jail. They were found innocent they were released by the orders of the local court. We were about all this we came to know when they were released from the jail", he added.

Mumbai: A man writes a letter to PM Modi requesting him to bring back his stranded son from Iran.



"He went to Iran to work in merchant Navy in 2019. Last year, a heroin consignment was recovered from his ship & Iran authorities seized the boat & jailed them," says Shyam Yenpure pic.twitter.com/BJPXX1pC8R — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

According to Shyam, his son informed him about all this a few months back and also said that his passport is with the Iran government and he cannot come to India.

Speaking about his letter to PM Modi and MEA, he said, "I spent all my money on his education. After my wife’s death, I have sold all her gold ornaments to bring him back. My financial condition is very bad; I deliver door-to-door milk. Hence I wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs and have requested them to please make efforts and bring my son back to India."

Indian sailors stranded in Iran

In India 2019, five Indian sailors were duped and sent to Iran in the name of jobs after which they were left stranded in the country. The names of the stranded Indian nationals are Aniket Sham Yenpure, Mandar Milind Worlikar, Naveen Singh, Pranav Kumar, and Thamizhselvan. In February 2020, they were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs. However, later they were found innocent in a local court and their immediate release was ordered. Though, they have not yet been able to come back to India.

