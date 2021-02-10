'Indian Sailors Stranded In China To Return On Feb 14', Says Union Shipping Minister

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that the Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters will reach India on February 14. The sailors stuck aboard cargo ship MV Anastasia in China due to the coronavirus restrictions. Indian Seafarers of MV Anastasia were unable to travel back to the country as Chinese authorities did not allow the ships to either dock or since September 20, 2020.

'Will be reunited with their families!'

While sharing the news of returning of these mariners, Union Shipping Ministry tweeted, “Great start of the day! Our stranded seafarers of MV Anastasia are coming back to India! The crew will sign off from Japan today and will reach India on 14th Feb. And soon will be reunited with their families! Appreciate the efforts of the Indian Embassy in China and Team MSC.” Union Minister also informed that the repatriation of the sailors is being arranged and the crew will sign off from Japan on Wednesday.

Also Read: Afghan Painter Paints PM Modi's Portrait In Kabul, Wishes For Long Friendship With India

Also Read: Indian Aircraft Carrier Viraat's Dismantling Stayed By Supreme Court; 30% Work Done So Far

India sailors stranded in China

Earlier, India said authorities in China have given clearance for crew change for 16 stranded Indian sailors on board a cargo vessel that has been on an anchorage near the Chinese port of Caofeidian since September. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, at a media briefing, said he was hopeful that the crew change can be effected at the earliest. Srivastava said this information has also been shared with the shipping company concerned. MV Anastasia has been on the anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20.

This is the second Indian ship to suffer such a fate. Earlier, another ship 'Jag Anand' with 23 Indian sailors, after a six-month-long wait to unload its Australian coal cargo had to travel to a Japanese port to change the stranded crew following refusal by Chinese officials citing COVID-19 protocols.

In December last year, Wang denied that there was any link between the situation of Indian crew on two stranded ships at Chinese ports and its strained relations with India and Australia, PTI reported.

(with inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Twitter Watching? Centre Uses Koo To Call Out Its 'unusual' Blog Post; Sets Record Clear

Also Read: Assam Govt To Discontinue Mandatory Covid Test For Air & Rail Passengers From March 1