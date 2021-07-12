Indian Sailors Stranded In Iran Seek PM Modi's Help; Say 'jailed Under False Charges'

Five Indian sailors stranded in Iran have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them to come back to India. In a video message to the prime minister, the five sailors made desperate pleas seeking their return to the homeland. They said they were duped by Indian agents who promised them employment abroad. The stranded sailors also urged PM Modi to take strict action against the agents who dupe the people under the false promises of giving them jobs abroad.

The five stranded sailors also informed in their video message that they were held by Iran authorities in jail for nearly 400 days under fake charges of drugs smuggling. They were released on March 9 but their passport and other documents were withheld by the Iranian authorities.

"We had been in jail almost 400 days in a fraud case. Despite being released on March 9, Iranian authorities have not given our passports and documents. We are facing difficulties," one of the men said in the video message.

Promised jobs in UAE, sent to Iran

The stranded sailors urged PM Modi to direct the Indian embassy in Iran to look into the issue so that they could return back to India. The Indian World Forum has also taken note of this and its President Puneet Singh said, "I have received concerning and distress messages seeking assistance from five Indian seafarers who are stranded at Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran for approximately two years."

The stranded Indian nationals are Aniket Sham Yenpure (29), Mandar Milind Worlikar (26), both from Maharashtra; Naveen Singh (26) from Uttarakhand, Pranav Kumar (22) from Bihar, and Thamizhselvan Rengasamy (30) from Tamil Nadu. On March 8, 2021, the local court in Chabahar had found them innocent, and ordered their immediate release.

"We are in very bad condition here. These agents duped us and send us. I request to the Indian government to act against them so that no one else will suffer what we are suffering here," he added.

The sailors, including their families, have made repeated requests to the concerned authorities to provide appropriate assistance. However, no help has been given to them yet.

While talking to ANI, Shyam Yenpure, a Mumbai resident, wrote a letter to PM Modi, urging him to bring his stranded son back from Iran.

Informing about the plight of his son, he said, "He went to Iran to work in merchant Navy in 2019. Last year, a heroin consignment was recovered from his ship & Iran authorities seized the boat & jailed them," said Yenpure.

Mumbai: A man writes a letter to PM Modi requesting him to bring back his stranded son from Iran.



"He went to Iran to work in merchant Navy in 2019. Last year, a heroin consignment was recovered from his ship & Iran authorities seized the boat & jailed them," says Shyam Yenpure pic.twitter.com/BJPXX1pC8R — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

According to the Indian World Forum, the seafarers have been duped to the tune of Rs five lakhs for arranging overseas employment. The agents had promised them employment with shipping companies in the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the middle east, but on the contrary, they were diverted midway to Iran and directed to join an Iranian employer who has not even paid a single remuneration to them till date.

(With ANI Inputs)