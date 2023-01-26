Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Unique Sand Art To Wish India On Republic Day & Basant Panchami

World Famous Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday, January 26th extended his greetings on India's 74th Republic Day with exceptionally unique sand art. "Greetings on the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind!" tweeted the Indian artist. The sand art was made at Puri beach in Odisha state.

He also created sand art for the occasion of Basant Panchami which also coincides with Republic Day this year. "On Basant Panchami, I bow to Maa #Saraswati and seek her blessings to guide us towards the eternal light of wisdom," he wrote in a tweet.

India celebrates Republic Day with pomp & grandeur

President Droupadi Murmu is leading the nation in celebrating Republic Day, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest at the ceremonial event. The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

The made-in-India equipment that will be displayed during the parade showing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat include the main battle tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS), and K-9 Vajra will also be showcased, the defence ministry said in the statement. Significantly, along with Navy's marching contingent during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, Six 'Agniveers' will also be a part of the ceremonial parade on Kartavya Path amid patriotic fervour.

States all across the country are celebrating the 'festival of freedom' by unfurling the 'Tiranga' and holding cultural events. Indian diasporas across the world are also joining in the celebration of Republic Day. World leaders including the Australian PM, Bhutanese PM and Brunei Sultan have expressed their best wishes at this momentous occasion.