Indian Security Forces Crackdown On Pak Sponsored Terrorism, Bust Terror Module In Kashmir

Indian Security Forces have busted a terror module linked with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the ongoing crackdown on terrorism in the valley. The development came in the wake of the recent spree of terror attacks in Kashmir. Based on a tip-off, the 29th Battalion of Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles joined forces with the 2nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Baramulla Police. The subsequent operation led to the arrest of two terrorist associates of the LeT.

Identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir, the alleged terrorist associates were in possession of arms and ammunition including one sidearm, two pistol magazines, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and one remotely detonated IED weighing approximately 2 kilograms at the time of the arrest.

According to a press release by the Baramulla police, the arrested duo revealed that they were working as associates with Abid Qayoom Lone of Wussan Pattan, an active terrorist associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation.

Crackdown on terrorism on the incline in the Valley

The Indian Security Forces have stepped up the crackdown on terrorism in the Kashmir Valley in recent months. In another joint operation on April 6, the Indian Army with J&K Police recovered a huge cache of ammunition in North Kupwara’s Haphruda forest. The operation was launched on Thursday based on reliable input, the Indian Army said in a press release. The recovered ammunition cache included 720 rounds of 7.62 mm calibre, nine booster tubes of RPG, five RPG rounds, and ten UBGL Grenades.

Image: AP (An Indian para-military soldier stands guard at an intersection in Jammu)

Meanwhile, the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration attempt on Sunday leading to the neutralisation of an infiltrator and the arrest of two. On the intervening night of 8-9 April, Army personnel posted along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir’s Poonch sector detected suspicious movement. Upon being challenged by Indian Army troops, one of the infiltrators was killed in cross-fire while two fled to the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage.

An immediate Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) led to the apprehension of the absconding intruders. Three bags containing narcotics with an approximate weight of 17 Kilograms, Pakistan currency and some documents were also recovered from the intruders. The preliminary questioning of the two intruders arrested from the LOC revealed them to be residents of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (POJK) Maidan Mohalla, village Chanjal. Furthermore, in another operation spearheaded by the Indian Army on the same day, one terrorist was killed while two were injured in Poonch’s Shahpur.