Indian Space Association DG Lt General AK Bhatt Calls New Space Policy Historic

Lieutenant General AK Bhatt (retd.), the Director General of the Indian Space Association, called the Union Cabinet’s approval of Indian Space Policy 2023 a historic moment. He said that the new policy will pave the way forward with much-required clarity in space reforms and augment private industry participation to drive the space economy opportunity for the country.

The former Indian Army officer also said that they have been waiting for a new policy and the announcement was a pleasant surprise and the Indian Space Association is keenly looking forward to going through the policy details.

Bhatt thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that they would like to thank him for his leadership with a special focus on long-due reforms in the space policy.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh at a press briefing on Thursday, April 6, 2023, said that Prime Minister Modi decided to open the space sector for private participation and due to the move the number of startups working with the Indian Space Research Organisation have reached 150 in the last three years.

Indian Space Policy 2023

The policy seeks to institutionalise private sector participation in the space industry. The policy delineated the roles and responsibilities of ISRO, the space sector PSU New Space India Limited (NSIL) and the Indian National Space Promotion (IN-SPACe).

According to Jitendra Singh, this policy would let the private sector take part in all aspects of space activity, including developing satellites, rockets, launchers, and data collecting and distribution.

The union minister further stated that NSIL a public sector organisation under the Department of Space which will operate in a demand-driven fashion will carry out strategic activities relating to the space sector. An interface between ISRO and non-governmental organisations has recently been developed called INSPACe. The strategy, according to the ISRO chairman, outlines how the private sector can use ISRO facilities for a nominal fee and also encourage them to make investments in building new infrastructure for the space industry.

In 2020, India opened its largely government run space sector for private players which were mostly confined to being vendors or suppliers to the government's space programme. Over 150 private startups have come up over the past three years. In 2022, India witnessed the launch of its first privately built space rocket.