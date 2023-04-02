Indian Standard Meridian Selfie Point In UP's Mirzapur Draws Crowds, Enthusiastic Selfie-takers Gather

A group of women and children smile and flash the peace sign as they click a selfie in Vindhyachal through which the Indian Standard Meridian passes. In the backdrop is a newly inaugurated selfie point done up in bright orange and grey.

To their right, two men are getting ready to click a selfie with a cut-out of the Indian map in the background.

Hundreds of such enthusiastic selfie-takers visit the spot in Vindhyachal city, around eight kilometres from the district headquarters, every day.

District Magistrate Divya Mittal said the spot instils a sense of pride among the residents of Mirzapur.

"We have created a selfie point at the spot through which the Indian Standard Meridian passes. It is indeed a matter of pride and honour for the residents of Mirzapur. Although the district received the honour in 1947, most people are not yet aware of it," she said.

"Locals, especially youngsters, feel a sense of pride when they learn about the importance of the point. We hope the selfie point will become more popular in the coming days," she said.

A board at the selfie point reads, "The Indian Standard Time (IST) is the official time zone of India. It is based on the Indian Standard Meridian which is the reference longitude of 82° 30`(82 degrees 30 minutes) East that passes through the district of Mirzapur." The selfie point was inaugurated in March by Mirzapur MP and Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel.

Vishvajit Dube, a college principal, who visited the selfie spot, said this place is of great importance.