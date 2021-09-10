Indian States Race Ahead Of Developed Nations In Administering Daily COVID Vaccine Doses

In a bid to vaccinate a large section of the population by the end of this year, the state governments across the country are putting their best foot forward. Some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have left behind developed countries in the amount of average daily doses being administered. On Friday, highlighting the state governments significant achievement, the Union Health Ministry took to Twitter and shared an infographic that demonstrated how Indian states are leaving behind developed countries of the west in inoculating their citizens.

Developed countries trail behind Indian states in daily vaccination figures

The infographic displayed Uttar Pardesh on the top, administering more than 11.73 lakh average daily COVID-19 vaccine jabs, leaving behind the world’s most developed nation, the United States that only deliver around 8 lakh average doses on a daily basis.

With the aim of vaccinating all eligible citizens by the end of 2021, India is leading the world with its high vaccination pace!



You too can strengthen the country's endeavour in this fight against #COVID19 by getting vaccinated! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/7zuTFOK8tB — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 10, 2021

The second state on the chart is Gujarat, which has moved ahead of Mexico delivering 4.80 lakh daily doses, while Mexico stands at 4.56 lakh average doses. The next state is Karnataka that inoculates more people in a day than Russia, with an average of 3.82 lakh citizens receiving the vaccine jab daily, followed by Madhya Pradesh that moved ahead of France with 3.71 lakh daily doses and Haryana, leading over Canada with 1.52 daily jabs.

Goa & Himachal Pradesh inoculates the first dose to 100 per cent population

Meanwhile, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar have vaccinated their full population with the first dose and soon will be able to fully vaccinate them. On Friday, Goa has become the second state to achieve the feat along with Himachal Pradesh, which announced its 100 per cent vaccination of adults with the first dose earlier this month. However, Bhubaneswar became the first city to achieve the feat on August 1.

I congratulate our Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare Workers for administering the first dose of #COVID19 vaccines to 100% eligible population in Goa. I thank the people of Goa for their support in making this drive a huge success. pic.twitter.com/fsuX7vWmDS — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 10, 2021

India’s pacing vaccination strategy

The Union Health Ministry has set a target of inoculating all its citizens by the end of 2021 and at the beginning of September, the country has been able to administer over 1 crore vaccine doses, within a span of 11 days. To maximise the vaccination drive, the DCGI has approved 6 COVID vaccines for use. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

With an average of 69 lakh doses being administered under the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive per day, India is going strong in its fight against COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/lO1dlawb8v — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 9, 2021

The vaccination drive is gaining pace with more than 180 million jabs being administered in August, which is more than all G7 nations put together. Till now, 72.89 crore doses have been administered in India. A total of 55,63,31,582 persons have been inoculated whereas 17,26,44,939 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

COVID-19 Situation in India

As the inoculation rates pick up, the infection rate has significantly come down after the magnanimous second wave had hit the country. India, in the last 24 hours recorded 19 per cent lesser numbers with 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, September 8, the nation had reported 43,263 fresh Coronavirus cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, 260 lost their lives while 37,681 people recovered from the virus. Currently, there are 3,90,646 active COVID-19 cases in India. A total of 3,31,74,954 Coronavirus cases are there in the country with Kerala accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total cases.

(Image: Twitter/ PTI)