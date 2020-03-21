Indian Student Creates Sanitiser Robot In Dubai To Combat The Spread Of Coronavirus

As Coronavirus can spread through touching infected surfaces, a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 0 to 30cm. Siddh Sanghvi, a student of Spring Dales Schools in Dubai got the motivation to invent the robot after his mother showed him a video where people were touching the hand sanitiser's bottle to clean hands and getting infected.

The young inventor Siddh said that the robot defeats the purpose of touching the infected bottles as coronavirus can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces. He further said that he used the STEM technology to create the robot, where the machine can dispense the sanitiser automatically, without bringing your hand in contact.