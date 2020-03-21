The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Indian Student Creates Sanitiser Robot In Dubai To Combat The Spread Of Coronavirus

General News

Siddh Sanghvi a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 0 to 30cm

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

As Coronavirus can spread through touching infected surfaces, a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 0 to 30cm. Siddh Sanghvi, a student of Spring Dales Schools in Dubai got the motivation to invent the robot after his mother showed him a video where people were touching the hand sanitiser's bottle to clean hands and getting infected.

The young inventor Siddh said that the robot defeats the purpose of touching the infected bottles as coronavirus can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces. He further said that he used the STEM technology to create the robot, where the machine can dispense the sanitiser automatically, without bringing your hand in contact.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA