Indian Student In LSE 'bullied' & 'harassed': Here's What We Know So Far

Indian postgraduate law student Karan Kataria at the Law School of London School of Economics, on Friday, alleged that he was disqualified from running for the general secretary post in the students' union elections and claimed that the LSE Student Union body has accepted that "defamation and bullying occurred."

While speaking to ANI, he said, “I approached the LSE Student Union to come out and help me but they turned a blind eye that this is not related to the election and it doesn’t have any relation with any of the candidates. They accepted that the bullying and defamation happened. They haven’t come out with a public statement condemning this rather, they disqualified me from the campaign.”

Indian law student, Kataria, who hails from Haryana, has claimed that anti-India rhetoric and religion-based discrimination are prevalent on the campus and he was 'vilified' by London of School of Economic Student’s Union (LSESU) for his links with the Hindu nationalists. He has called the allegations raised against him 'baseless.'

“A smear campaign was launched against me on 24th March, going on to my character assassination, to defamation. WhatsApp groups of many societies & departmental groups were flooded with the forward messages terming me as Islamophobic, transphobic and racist,” Kataria added.

Haryana CM condemns the incident

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed his concerns over the safety and well-being of Karna Kataria after he was allegedly disqualified wrongfully from the students' union elections. Haryana CM also wrote to the Indian High Commission in the UK to take stock of the situation and carry out a probe into the matter.

“Karan Kataria is a law student studying in the UK, he enrolled himself to contest in the student elections but he was disqualified citing a reason that is so low standard. I have condemned the incident and wrote to the High Commission there regarding a probe into the incident and Karan Kataria’s safety. They have responded and have assured me that they won’t let this happen and look into it…..I met his family and have assured all the help from my side,” said Haryana CM Khattar.

According to reports, the disqualification of Kataria from students' union elections has resulted in Hindu diaspora groups showing massive support towards him. It's also said that Indian-origin British parliamentarian Karan Bilimoria has been apprised of the situation.

Meanwhile, an official response from LSESU has claimed that the Indian-origin candidates have breached some elections rules pertaining to maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 metres from voters while campaigning. However, Kataria in his response, asserted that he became a "victim of Hinduphobia."

Other students also targeted?

While Kataria on a public forum alleged that other Indian students were “bullied” about their national and religious identity, another Indian student at LSE highlighted that they were targeted too after a message against Kataria was allegedly circulated. A student named Tejashwini Shankar took to Twitter and alleged she was harassed because she was supporting Kataria in his campaign.

I have been targeted and taunted based on my religious identity and for supporting a friend in the student union elections. The Student Union refuses to take appropriate action.#discriminationoncampus #karan4gensec @lsesu @LSEnews @PMOIndia @HCI_London @mkstalin @karanatLSE pic.twitter.com/lX6uZlbJj3 — Tejashwini Shankar (@tejashwini_v__) April 3, 2023

In the video, she said, “I and a few others who were campaigning for Karan were bullied, targeted, and harassed both on campus and online. I have filed complaints with the LSESU… and am yet to receive a response. But, the SU has very promptly responded to other complaints and the rumours and successfully disqualified Karan from his candidature of the general secretary."