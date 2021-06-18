Indian Student Languishing In Australia Jail For Opposing Bid To Tarnish Tricolour: Father

In the foreign land of Australia, an Indian student has reportedly been confined to prison for months now. An undated video, accessed by Republic Media Network, shows Vishal Jood got into a tussle with a group, that was raising anti-Indian slogans and even desecrating the Indian National Flag. On reports of the tussle, Vishal Jood was arrested a few days later by New South Wales police. There are numerous charges that have been leveled against him.

Indian student confined to Sydney prison

As per Vishal Monga, who was with LIVE with Republic from Melbourne, gave details about the incident that is shown in the video. Vishal Jood, born and brought up in a village in Haryana but presently studying in Australia, took out a Tiranga Yatra in the country on January 26, 2021, after the farmers' tractor yatra in India took a violent turn, and there were reports of the Indian National Flag being desecrated. The Yatra was opposed by a group of people who were supporting the farmers' protest; they started raising anti-Indian slogans and desecrating the National Flag. Taking the Flag in his hand from the group, Jood unfurled it in the air. This did not go down well with the crowd gathered at the site, and Jood got involved in a tussle with them. Thereafter, a report was filed and the New South Wales police began an investigation.

"After the investigation, the police arrested Jood and levelled charges of assault and damage and destruction of property. He has been in prison in Sydney ever since, and his bail application has also been pushed for hearing on June 21, 2021," Vihal Monga said.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Vishal Jood's father Nathi Ram appealed to the Indian government to get Vishal out of the prison. He said, "He has been kept in a prison with criminals who have murder charges on their heads." Pointing out his life is in danger as he is being thrashed and tortured in the prison, he added, "I appeal to PM to release my son. It's almost three months, we want justice."

It is pertinent to mention here that Jood's student visa had expired, which is why the Indian embassy who approached the officials, could not do much to save him.