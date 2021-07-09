Indian Student Visa Applications To UK See Massive 30% Rise Despite COVID Pandemic

Despite the current pandemic-related travel restrictions, new data from the UK's centralised higher education application system reveals a 30% increase in the number of undergraduate applications from Indian applicants to study at British universities. In the week leading up to the June 30 deadline for applications for the new academic year, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) revealed that Indian students submitted 9,930 applications, up from 7,640 last year.

Indian student applications for the UK

Vivienne Stern, Director of Universities UK International (UUKI), which represents over 140 UK universities, "The whole university community has shown incredible resilience this year. It is really encouraging to see Indian students continue to make plans to study in the UK and we look forward to welcoming students safely." "Thanks to UK government policy and the support structures that UK universities have put in place, we can prepare for the start of term with the flexibility students will welcome," she said.

India remains on the UK's red list for foreign travel, requiring students with a valid visa to quarantine for 10 days at a government-approved hotel upon arrival. However, the National Health Service (NHS) will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all international students who come to the United Kingdom. UCAS predicts that an increase in applications will result in a record number of students attending university in the UK later this year, citing a 14% increase in undergraduate UK university applications from students worldwide.

UCAS Chief Executive Clare Marchant noted, "Today’s numbers show the clear demand for undergraduate study and apprenticeships is growing, rising significantly during the pandemic." "Universities are ready to welcome more students onto courses this autumn and have worked hard to be flexible, enabling students to progress to their next level of study. Though not every student will find themselves in the position they had initially hoped for, they still have a wide range of options, including undergraduate courses and apprenticeships," she said.

Student visa applications rise

Students hoping to take advantage of the UK's new Graduate path, which began for applications last week, may be to blame for the rise. It will allow Indian and other international students to work in the UK for two or three years after completing their degree, depending on the nature of their programme. For the 2020-21 cohort, the UK Home Office has also extended the deadline for students to be physically present in the country in order to be eligible for the new post-study work visa until September this year. Students who start their studies later this year or early next year must be in the UK by April 6th of the following year.

Students who have been offered a place at a UK university this year should contact their selected institution to learn more about arrivals and preparations for September, according to UUKi. Students in the United Kingdom will have additional choices in how they begin their studies, including the option of starting online and travelling later if necessary or arriving for the start of term and being supported through the required quarantine period.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI