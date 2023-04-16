Indian Summer Starts Strong: Heatwave In 4 States, Schools Shut In West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for four states over the next two to three days. The states include West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar. Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated regions of Gangetic West Bengal until April 17, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha until April 15, and Bihar from April 15 to 17. The weather department forecast heatwave conditions for regions of northwest and east India between April 13 and 19.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in numerous portions of the western Himalayan region and northeast India, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, will be 3-5 degree Celsius above average. Schools and colleges in various parts of West Bengal are closed for one week. In Patna, schools have been advised to revise their timings amid the heatwave.

#WATCH | Delhi: There'll be further increase in temperature in Delhi,Punjab,Haryana & North West India in coming days. Due to western disturbances, temp will drop in coming days. Orange alert has been issued regarding heatwave in many states, incl West Bengal: Naresh Kumar,IMD pic.twitter.com/Wpj0mj8KUu — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that all educational institutions in the state will be closed next week due to the "severe" heatwave. Banerjee said students have been complaining of headaches and other health difficulties after returning from school in recent days. According to the West Bengal government, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed from Monday till Saturday next week, keeping in mind the severe heatwave conditions.

All autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state except in Darjeeling & Kalimpong districts will remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation: West Bengal government pic.twitter.com/wVlOnracc0 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Bihar

The administration has also released rules to help pupils avoid heat stroke. Academic activities for all classes (including pre-schools and anganwadi centres) are prohibited in all schools after 11.45 a.m. The order went into effect on April 15.

With the summer heat surging in Bihar, mercury reached 41.5 degrees Celsius in Patna and crossed 40 degree Celsius in many other cities throughout the state. Following the Met department's warning of extreme heat in the coming days, the Patna district administration directed all school officials in the capital city to adjust their timings according to weather.

Odisha

The heat wave impacted normal life in Odisha on Saturday, with at least 22 areas clocking temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Department.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain for four days beginning Sunday. “Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahahdi, Kandhamal and Keonjhar between 8.30 AM of Sunday till 8.30 AM of Monday,” PTI quoted the IMD as saying.

Rajasthan

Heatwave conditions continue in Rajasthan where the Sri Ganganagar district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees in the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the rest of the state was in the 39-41 degree Celsius range. Temperatures are expected to rise another 1-2 degrees over the next few days.

A heat wave is announced when the maximum temperature at a station is at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly areas, with a deviation from normal of at least 4.5 degrees.

Maharashtra

According to IMD data, at least ten districts in Maharashtra reported high temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius in mid-April, with Chandrapur being the hottest at 43.2 degrees and south Mumbai the coolest at 31.6. The hottest districts in the state include Nagpur (41), Amravati and Solapur (41.4 degrees), Wardha (42.2 degrees), Chandrapur (43.2 degrees). Temperatures in the other districts have reached 31 degree Celsius, with significant humidity in the coastal areas and dry conditions in the hinterlands.

Jharkhand

Major sections of Jharkhand are experiencing heat wave-like conditions, with temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. Because no substantial synoptic condition exists, the maximum temperature may rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)