India To Acquire Rs 10,000 Cr 'Made-in-India' Drones For Border Surveillance

Indian Defence forces are bolstering the nation's border surveillance capabilities along China and Pakistan borders with the procurement of 97 drones under the 'Make-in-India' project, valued at over Rs 10,000 crore, according to reports.

This significant decision aligns with India's recent acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Reaper drones from the United States, showcasing the nation's commitment to enhancing aerial surveillance and Unmanned Combat capabilities. During the Defence Acquisition Council Meet on June 15, discussions also encompassed the procurement of drones of a similar class, like the Reaper, from domestic vendors, further emphasising the country's focus on strengthening its defence capabilities.

A sea-guardian drone | Image Credit: GA-ASI

Medium Altitude Long Endurance requirement

The decision to acquire 97 highly capable drones was based on “a scientific study” carried out “jointly” by the defence forces. These drones are intended to meet the Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) requirements and will play a crucial role in monitoring both land and sea regions. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are designed to fly for close to 30 hours continuously, making them highly efficient for surveillance operations.

Indian air force to lead the procurement

According to government sources, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be the lead service responsible for the procurement of these drones, indicating its significance in enhancing India's aerial surveillance capabilities. The IAF is set to receive the highest number of drones among all three defence forces.

Tapas to be the top-contender

TAPAS UAV's 200th Flight Demonstration to Tri-Services Team at ATR Chitradurga on June 27, 2023. | Image Credit: DRDO

Among the potential acquisitions that could be made under the 'Make-in-India' project, the TAPAS UAV is the leading contender. The indigenous TAPAS UAV, also known as Rustom-II, recently achieved a significant milestone when it demonstrated its capabilities to the tri-services team for the first time on 27th June 2023 at ATR Chitradurga in Karnataka. The successful demonstration earned praise from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy. As a result, the TAPAS UAV is now deemed ready for user evaluation trials, marking a crucial step in its potential integration into the Indian Defence forces' fleet.

Project Cheetah: Weaponization of Israeli drones

The defence forces have also acquired over 46 Heron UAVs over the years, and now they intend to complement this existing fleet with an additional 97 drones. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers, will be responsible for upgrading the drones that are already in service. This upgradation follows the 'Make-in-India' approach, with a mandate that over 60 percent of Indian content must be utilised in the process.

Part of these upgrades is the Indian Air Force's "Project Cheetah," a program aimed at enhancing the Israeli Heron drones by equipping them with enhanced strike capabilities and implementing other minor upgrades to their fuselage. This ambitious project entails modernising the existing fleet of Israeli-origin Heron UAVs, incorporating advanced communication facilities and missile systems, thus significantly enhancing their effectiveness in targeting enemy positions. Notably, India had received a couple of these drones during the peak of Indo-China tensions, and they were successfully deployed along the LAC, Line of Actual Control.

Upgraded surveillance and reconnaissance pods

The upgraded surveillance capabilities of the drones will provide the forces on the ground with precise intelligence about potential hideouts in operational areas. Moreover, the ground stations will be able to control these aircraft from distant locations through a satellite communication system, enhancing their operational flexibility.

Pakistan and China already possess an array of unmanned combat vehicles, and recently, Pakistan acquired Turkish drones, including the now-renowned Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones. Similarly, China has established a drone manufacturing industry that has produced and demonstrated products equivalent to top-tier Western drones, such as the WZ-7 Soaring Dragon or the WZ8 drone, which was first displayed at the Zuhai airshow back in 2019. In light of these developments, the procurement of more armed drones becomes crucial for the Indian Armed Forces.