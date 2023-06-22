Indian Tri-Services Theatre Commands Led By Four-Star Officers To Be Adversary-specific

In a significant move aimed at bolstering operational efficiency and coordination, the Indian Armed Forces are set to establish three joint theatre commands. The commands will be led by four-star rank officers, aligning their rank with that of the Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force. Brigadier (Retd) Umar Farook told Republic that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will oversee all six positions, serving as the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC), while the theatre commanders will report directly to the CDS.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Two of the theatre commands will be adversary-specific, focused on China and Pakistan.

The third theatre command will be dedicated to maritime operations, focusing on the Indian Ocean Region.

The proposal for the creation of the National Defence University is to be revived.

Theater Commands to be adversary-specific?

According to sources in the defence establishment, two of the theatre commands will be adversary-specific, focused on addressing challenges posed by China and Pakistan respectively. Meanwhile, the third theatre command will be dedicated to maritime operations, primarily responsible for handling security concerns in the Indian Ocean Region.

Recognising the need for further specialised commands, the government has also decided to create additional commands in areas such as cyber, space, intelligence, missiles, drones, and logistics.

HQ Integrated Defence Staff was created to fulfil the need for an institutional framework for higher management of Tri-services (Image: Twitter/@HQ_IDS_India)

This strategic decision aims to ensure that officers of various ranks, including three-star (Lieutenant Generals, Vice Admirals and Air Marshals), two-star (Major Generals, Rear Admirals and Air Vice Marshals), and one-star (Brigadiers, Commodores and Air Commodores), do not face job losses following the establishment of the theatre commands.

Furthermore, the proposal for the creation of the National Defence University (NDU) will be revived. The NDU will play a crucial role in developing doctrines, concepts, and theories to support the operations of the new theatre commands.

Earlier, concerns were raised regarding the seniority and authority of theatre commanders in relation to the service chiefs. One officer questioned how the Army, Navy, and Air Force chiefs would effectively listen to theatre commanders during times of war if they held lower ranks.

However, the theatre commanders, being operationally responsible, will hold the same ranks as the tri-service chiefs, ensuring a seamless chain of command, Brigadier (Retd) Sandeep Ahlawat clarified while speaking with Republic.

According to the report, the three service chiefs are believed to be supportive of the CDS's plan for the new theatre commands. This restructuring of the Indian Armed Forces is expected to enhance their readiness, response capabilities, and coordination in addressing various security challenges across different theatres of operation.