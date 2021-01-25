'Indian Users Being Treated Differently By WhatsApp A Matter Of Concern': Centre Tells HC

The Centre on Monday made a plea before the Delhi High Court to defer the hearing on the petition raising concerns over the updated privacy policy of instant messaging giant WhatsApp, stating that the Government had issued a notice to WhatsApp to explain various aspects of the new policy.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma also told the High Court that “it was a matter of concern that Indian users were being treated differently from the European users by WhatsApp”. Sharma assured the Court that the Centre was looking into the matter.

“The Government is concerned by the way in which the Indian users are not being given the option to choose or ‘opt out’ of the new policy. It may infringe upon user security and privacy of the citizens. This differential treatment is a cause of concern” the ASG stated before the single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva. “Indians are being treated with an all or nothing approach,” he said.

READ | WhatsApp Faces Trouble As CAIT Files Plea In Supreme Court To Roll Back New Privacy Policy

Justice Sachdeva during the course of the hearing also observed that using the application was voluntary and not compulsory. “If you don’t want to use the application, you can choose not to. It is not mandatory for you to download or use it” Justice Sachdeva said.

The Court further refused to issue notice on the plea as of this moment stating that the Centre was looking into the matter and had already issued notice to WhatsApp.

READ | WhatsApp Leaves Message On 'Status' Giving Assurance On Privacy; Netizens Raise Questions

Counsel for WhatsApp, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Arvind Datar told the Court that WhatsApp will respond to the notice sent by the Centre seeking clarifications. “The Government wrote to us wanting certain clarifications on the privacy policy. We will respond” Rohtagi said. WhatsApp also opposed the maintainability of the plea on the Data Protection Bill stating that an earlier petition had already been dismissed.

The hearing has been adjourned to March 1 when the Government is expected to apprise the Court of the response it has received from WhatsApp on the issue.

READ | Parliamentary Standing Committee On IT Summons Facebook & Twitter Amid WhatsApp Row

READ | Centre Sends Scorching Letter To WhatsApp CEO On Privacy Policy Row; Calls Out Every Lapse