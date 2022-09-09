Indian Valuables UK Could Have Returned Under Late Queen Elizabeth's Reign; Here's A List

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era, as she was the longest-serving British monarch and the second largest in the world, ruling for over 70 years. After her demise, the Royal Family tweeted, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen took over the reins as the British monarch on February 6, 1952. As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, it's significant to note, what the British usurped from the country before granting freedom. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in one of his recent speeches at a noted Think Tank, Atlantic Council in Washington DC, said, “India had two centuries of humiliation by the West in its predatory form it came to India in the mid-18th century. An economic study tried to estimate how much British took out of India, it ended up at a number of $45 trillion in today’s value.”

Monuments, Artefacts stolen by the British Under Queen Elizabeth

Kohinoor Diamond

The 105.6 metric Carat Kohinoor Diamond, which belonged to the peacock throne of the Mughal emperors and weighed 21.6 grams, is currently placed in the Tower of London and was mined from the Kollur mine, in the present state of Andhra Pradesh. Queen Victoria wore the diamond on several occasions. It is one of the world's most famous and oldest diamonds.

The Ring of Tipu Sultan

The British stole the Sword and Ring of the ruler of Mysore Tipu Sultan after he lost the battle to them in 1799. Subsequently, they returned the Sword to India but not the ring, which was auctioned by the British for £145,000. The 41.2 gm ring was later, according to the Christie's website, auctioned in central London at 10 times more than the estimated price.

Shah Jahan's Wine cup

In the 19th century, a Wine jar belonging to the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan was stolen by Colonel Charles Seton Guthrie and later shipped to the UK. Since 1962, the Jar has been placed at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Amaravati Marbles

Presently on display at London's British Museum, the Marbles are a collection of 70 pieces depicting India's famed Amravati sculptures. They were brought to the United Kingdom from Madras in 1859 and were placed in the basement of the British Museum for 30 years.