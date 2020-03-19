Indian Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Iran Has Died: Ministry Of External Affairs

Amid the ongoing global Coronavirus Pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that an Indian Patient who was receiving treatment in Iran for Coronavirus has died. This is the first death of an Indian national abroad due to Coronavirus. So far India has had 186 confirmed positive Coronavirus cases.

147 new Coronavirus deaths in Iran

As the deadly Coronavirus continues to spread to over 166 countries, Iran has said on March 18 that COVID-19 has killed 147 more people marking a new single-day record in the virus stricken country. While the death toll has now risen to 1,135, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended the Iranian government’s efforts to stem the spread of the fatal virus and said that despite not announcing a lockdown, the government as “intervened significantly” and stopped the disease from spreading. To date, Iran has 17,361 positive cases of Coronavirus.

