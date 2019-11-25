Indian Youth Congress Members Raise 'Murder Of Democracy' Slogans Outside Shastri Bhawan

The Indian Youth Congress members on Monday, November 25, staged a massive protest outside the Shastri Bhawan (near the parliament) in Delhi. The Protesting Indian Youth Congress alleged the Bhartiya Janata Party of murdering democracy in Maharashtra.

READ | SENSATIONAL: Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena to parade all 162 MLAs; invite Maharashtra Governor

Indian Youth Congress protestors burn PM Modi's effigy

The Protestors also alleged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of holding illegitimate positions. The protesters were stopped by Delhi police and paramilitary forces, as they marched towards the Parliament. The IYC protestors also sloganeered against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cried 'abuse of power by the centre'. During the protest, the protestors also set Prime Minister Modi's effigy ablaze.

READ | Youth Congress stages protest against Govt over floods in Karnataka

Indian Youth Congress' Media coordinator Amrish Pandey said, “There is nothing in the public domain about the manner in which, Shri Devendra Fadnavis or the BJP staked claim to power between the intervening night of November 22 and November 23 in Maharashtra. There is also no material in the public domain to show that Shri Devendra Fadnavis carried letters of support of 144 MLAs”.

READ | Maharashtra: Meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on Monday

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the Maharashtra floor-test and will give its order on Tuesday. The Apex Court was hearing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress parties' combined plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of his office on November 25, followed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

READ | Sonia Gandhi leads Congress to protest over Maharashtra Govt formation in Parliament premises

READ | Maharashtra: Voter seeks HC direction to BJP, Sena to form a government