Indian Youth Congress Protests Against Sadhvi's "Godse" Remark

Indian Youth Congress members in Delhi protested march over Sadhvi Pragya's statement about Godse on Friday. The protesting individuals were sloganeering against the BJP MP. The youth dressed up like Mahatma Gandhi, crying "Bapu hum sharminda hai, tera qaatil zinda hai" (Gandhi, we are ashamed, for your assassin is alive). Accusing the BJP of supporting Sadhvi Pragya, one of the protestors said, "There's no greater shame that such a person is given a ticket to the Parliament, which is known as the Temple of Democracy. We demand her immediate expulsion".