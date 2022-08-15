Last Updated:

Indians Across Globe Celebrate 75th Anniversary Of Independence With Vigour And Enthusiasm

With India celebrating its 75 years of Independence, Indians across the globe celebrated the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence with much enthusiasm.

Image: Twitter/@DFATNSW

The Sydney Opera House is lit up in colours of the Indian flag to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

Image: Twitter/@CGIPerth

The Indian Naval Band from INS Sumedha who are visiting Fremantle Port, played at the India Day Parade organised by Consulate in association with Indian Society of Western Australia.

(Photo: Twitter/@shambhuhakki)

In the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, Indian Consulate General Shambhu Hakki unfurled the National flag.

Image: Twitter/@IndiaInNepal

Celebrations taking place at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Image: @IndiainNamibia

Families of officials click pictures after the High Commissioner of India Prashant Agrawal unfurled the National flag in Namibia.

Image: Twitter/@IndembAbuDhabi

A glimpse of the Indian community celebrating India's 76th Independence Day in the UAE.

Image: Twitter/@DFATTas

The city of Hobart has been lit up in the colours of the Indian flag, joining cities around Australia in celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

