Indians Across Globe Celebrate 75th Anniversary Of Independence With Vigour And Enthusiasm

The Sydney Opera House is lit up in colours of the Indian flag to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.
The Indian Naval Band from INS Sumedha who are visiting Fremantle Port, played at the India Day Parade organised by Consulate in association with Indian Society of Western Australia.
In the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, Indian Consulate General Shambhu Hakki unfurled the National flag.
Families of officials click pictures after the High Commissioner of India Prashant Agrawal unfurled the National flag in Namibia.