Indian's Army's Siachen Warriors Salute Heroes Of Operation Meghdoot On 37th Siachen Day

Siachen Warriors celebrated the 37th Siachen Day on Tuesday. Brig. Gurpal Singh laid a wreath on behalf of GOC, Fire & Fury Corps and paid homage to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial to commemorate their courage and fortitude in securing the highest and coldest battlefield of the World. On April 13, 1984, India hoisted the tricolour at the world's highest battlefield. The Siachen glacier is considered the most challenging battlefield due to extreme weather conditions and terrain.

The temperature and avalanches are the biggest challenges for survival at the glacier. In the last 37 year since the beginning of Operation Meghadoot launched in 1984, more than 11,000 soldiers and officers have sacrificed their lives. The operation was launched to secure the Indian borders along with the Saltoro range that gave a strategic edge to India. The Indian Army occupied and guarded the key passes and ridges along the Glacier.

On the occasion of Siachen Day, the Indian Army saluted the valour of the Siachen warriors. The Indian Army took to Twitter to salute the warriors who are serving the country by staying deployed in the world's most challenging battlefield continue to guard the Frozen Frontiers.

"13 April 1984 #ThisDayThatYear Operation Meghdoot. Indian Army secured Siachen Glacier on April 13, 1984. Even today, the Indian soldiers are serving on the world's most challenging battlefield without thinking of their lives and writing a story of courage and bravery. #Siachen." Indian Army tweeted in Hindi.

#SiachenDay# 13 April 1984 marked the launch of seminal ‘OP MEGHDOOT’. On the occasion of 37th Siachen Day, let us all remember the valiant Siachen Warriors who continue to guard the ‘Frozen Frontiers’ with courage and fortitude #JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/QRCP9OcYf5 — Defence PRO Srinagar (@PRODefSrinagar) April 13, 2021

The Indian Army has been holding the crucial battleground with the strong deployment of troops and equipment on the Siachen glacier with high morale and preparedness. Siachen Glacier runs 76.4 kilometres in the Karakoram ranges sharing boundaries with Pakistan and China. As the nation remains in a standoff position with China, the Siachen warriors remain on high alert and ready position to safeguard the borders. Thousands of Indian troops are participating in Operation Meghdoot in most uninhabited terrain.