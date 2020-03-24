Indians Google Details Of Domestic Flights As Govt Orders Suspension Amid COVID-19 Scare

As major cities including Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore are under lockdown till March 31 and domestic air travel has been suspended, Google searches regarding domestic flights have spiked astronomically in the country. According to the new orders, only good trains will run and inter-state bus travel has also been suspended. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also announced that no domestic commercial airlines shall fly with effect from the midnight of March 24 till the midnight of March 31.

Since the new orders, the Google searches regarding flight travel, cancellation, and the window of the travel time have spiked. ‘midnight,’, flight status’, and ‘helpline’ was the top trending search on Google in India. The travel time has created confusion among people.

READ: Coronavirus Lockdown Economic Package Being Readied On Priority; FM To Brief On Compliance

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has suspended all operations at Terminal 3, which handles all international flights, till March 29. This comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced complete lockdown in the national capital until 31 March in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Delhi Airport tweeted, "Passengers of the last international arriving flight have now exited the airport. Operations at T3 international arrivals will remain suspended till 0531 hours of March 29, 2020."

"We take this opportunity to thank all our airport employees and doctors for their commitment. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight info on international departing flights. #Coronavirus," the Delhi Airport said in another tweet.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM To Address Nation At 8 PM; COVID-19 Confirmations Cross 500

Delhi CM announces lockdown

Meanwhile, on March 22, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a total lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on March 23 to midnight of March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. No public transport service including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and the Delhi Metro will be operational. Only 25% of the DTC buses will continue to ply exclusively for people involved in essential services.

All shops, offices, and markets will be closed. Mentioning that all borders will be sealed, Kejriwal also said that inter-state buses would be prohibited. Apart from this, all religious places of worship will be closed. Essential services such as media, grocery, dairy, banks, etc. will remain open. Furthermore, the Delhi CM declared that both permanent and contractual employees of private companies will be paid a regular salary for this duration.

READ: Bihar Orders To Convert Village Schools Into Coronavirus Quarantine Centres For Returnees

READ: Vidya Balan Shares A Video Full Of Positivity Amid Coronavirus Crisis