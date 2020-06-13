Indians Have Stood Up In Solidarity With Our Forces Against China; Here's How

Amidst the border tensions with China, calls for boycotting 'Made in China' products have grown louder in the country. Here is how Indians have stood up to show solidarity with our forces and stand against the Chinese aggressions:

INDIA IS BOYCOTTING CHINESE GOODS:

On 2 June, educator Sonam Wangchuk called for a boycott of Chinese products saying "the army will respond with bullets and people will respond with their wallets”. It resounded across India and saw people uninstalling Chinese apps.

LADAKH MP & LOCALS STAND BY THE FORCES:

Ladakh MP Tsering Namgyal was on the ground with locals assessing the situation by spending a three-days extensive tour to Line of Actual Control (LAC). He said, "We don’t want confrontation with any neighbouring country but won’t compromise on national security."

TRADERS SHOW SOLIDARITY:

On 7 June, Confederation of All India Traders representing around seven crore traders and 40,000 trade associations said that it would launch a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese products. In a statement, the body also said that the industry body would also back Prime Minister’s call to 'Vocal for Local'.

COUNTRY-WIDE OUTRAGE:

Apps like 'Remove China Apps' developed by Indian start-up OneTouch AppLabs had 5 million downloads before it was removed by Google Play Store. The initiative was also backed by celebrities like Milind Sonam who quit Tik Tok in protest.

JHARKHAND CM IS COOPERATING:

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent 11,800 workers for border road projects in critical areas like Lakdh to ward off Chinese influence saying “National security is our priority”.

