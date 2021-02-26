Indians Protest Outside Canada MP Jagmeet Singh's Office Amid Khalistanis' Targeting

Some persons of Indian origin on Friday staged a protest outside lawmaker and New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Jagmeet Singh's office in Burnaby, Canada, alleging that they are being targeted by Khalistan supporters due to ongoing farmers' protest in India.

"We're not against the farmers' movement but this movement has actually turned into a Khalistani movement which is now targeting Hindu visible minorities. We really expect our leaders to protect everyone without any discrimination," said a demonstrator outside the MP's office.

In 2019, Jagmeet Singh had created political history in Canada when he made his debut in the House of Commons as the first non-white leader of a major political party in the country. In December 2020, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had entered the row while voicing his support for the agitating farmers. During a virtual Gurupurab celebration, Justin Trudeau had expressed his concerns over the farmers' protests. In addition, Trudeau had also confirmed that his government raised the issue through 'multiple means' with Indian authorities, though he didn't appear to get into the nature of the impasse and voiced his concern for friends and family at home.

Soon after this, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson had responded by saying: "We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes."

Farmers' agitation

Thousands of farmers in India, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. So far, 11 rounds of talks have taken place between the government and farmer leaders with both sides hardening their positions. In the last round of talks, the government offered to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years and form a joint committee to find solutions, in return for protesting farmers going back to their respective homes from Delhi borders.

Republic Day's tractor parade on January 26 in New Delhi, which was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new Agri laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

