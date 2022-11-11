'Indians Use WhatsApp & American Companies Rely On Infosys': Janet Yellen On Indo-US Ties

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, who is currently in New Delhi to participate in the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership, asserted India as one of America's indispensable partners. "This is my first visit to India as Treasury Secretary, I am delighted to be here as India celebrates its 75th year of independence and prepares to assume the G20 presidency. As President Joe Biden said, India is one of America's indispensable partners," said Yellen while speaking at Microsoft India Development Centre, Noida, on Friday.

"Democracies can deliver for people. The trajectories of the global economy will be shaped by the work that India and the US undertake together; the same is true for the prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific. US-India relationship continues to grow," she added.

A cornerstone of the U.S.-India economic relationship is the investments being made by our companies in each other’s countries. I spoke at the Microsoft India Development Center today about how we can deepen those ties, including through friend-shoring. pic.twitter.com/4X52QM4o0Z — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) November 11, 2022

Further, she announced her plans to meet India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said it would deepen the economic ties between the two nations. According to the top American official, both India and the United States need to work together to address the issues related to the supply chain. "I’m here to meet my counterpart FM Sitharaman. India-US economic ties are getting stronger & deeper with time. With concerns on supply chain, we should work together," said Yellen.

She underscored that New Delhi is the fastest-growing market economy with an unparalleled demographic dividend and provides enormous opportunities for the US and Indian firms for technology transfer, manufacturing, trade and investment. She emphasised that American firms are using Infosys to operate while Indian firms are using WhatsApp to communicate.

"Bilateral trade between the US and India reached an all-time high last year and we expect it to grow further. Our people and companies depend on each other on daily basis. Indians frequently use WhatsApp to communicate, and many American companies rely on Infosys to operate," said Yellen.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lauds PM Modi's take on Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, speaking about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its effects on the world economy, the American official said, "It's no surprise that India is among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. We're dealing with the lingering effects of the pandemic, spill-overs from Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine and macroeconomic tightening." Before concluding her speech, Yellen lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort and appreciated his "this isn't an era of war" statement. "Millions of people face extreme poverty & hunger since Russia's war in Ukraine. PM Modi was correct when he said, this isn't an era of war... Difficult times test us, but I believe challenges are bringing India and the US closer together than ever before," said Yellen.