India's 1 Training Squadron Practice Visit Board Search & Seizure During Madagascar Visit

INS Tir and ICGS Sarathi from the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) visited Madagascar’s Port Antsiranana from March 20-23, 2023. The port call was made under First Training Squadron’s ongoing long-range training deployment. INS Tir and ICGS Sarathi were received by Madagascar Navy officers and Indian representatives from India’s embassy in Madagascar. Notably, India’s ambassador to Madagascar Sri Bandaru Wilsonbabu visited the ships on arrival.

The First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy consists of a group of ships dedicated to providing basic and advanced training to the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy as well as the Indian Coast Guard. The 1TS conducts various training exercises and missions to train the Navy's personnel in seamanship, navigation, and other essential skills required for naval operations. A Reception ceremony was conducted on board INS Tir amid the port call. The event was attended by over a hundred guests including Ambassador Bandaru Wilsonbabu, Governor of the region Mr Rakotomanga Taciano, senior officers from the Madagascar military, diplomats and civilian dignitaries.

1TS crucial for training and diplomacy

The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron plays a crucial role in training young officers and sailors of the Indian Navy. It provides them with practical training, including ship handling, navigation, communication, and seamanship skills. Furthermore, 1TS is a significant asset of the Indian Navy in providing Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to friendly foreign nations. Amid the visit to Madagascar’s Port Antsiranana, both ships of the 1TS were opened to visitors on March 21 and 22 as a gesture of goodwill. The ships received upto2000 visitors, the Indian Defence Ministry revealed in a press release.

Notably, the training squadron also helps in promoting good relations with other countries by conducting joint exercises and goodwill visits. Additionally, it plays a significant role in enhancing the operational readiness of the Indian Navy and ensuring maritime security in the region. Both INS Tir and ICGS Sarathi collaborated with the Madagascar Navy and undertook various training activities during the duration of the port call.

The training activities included Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defence (NBCD), Weapon Handling, Fire Fighting, and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS). Meanwhile, the interaction between Indian Navy personnel and personnel from the Madagascar Navy included friendly Basketball and Volleyball matches. “The visit of the ships of 1TS to Antsiranana has further enhanced the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries,” the Indian Defence Ministry stated in the press release.