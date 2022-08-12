India's 1st Indigenous Hydrogen-fuelled Electric Vessel To Be Delivered By 2023: CSL

In a bid to kickstart the country’s efforts toward green shipping, India's first indigenous Hydrogen-fuelled electric vessel which is being developed at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is expected to be delivered by March-April next year, informed CSL chairman and managing director Madhu S Nair on Thursday.

The construction of the hydrogen-fuelled electric vessel, which is a pilot project is halfway complete with its engineering done and construction, is expected to start very soon, said Nair further adding that the order to purchase the necessary equipment will be done shortly.

While addressing a press conference in Kochi, the Cochin Shipyard Limited chairman further also spoke about the construction of the ship lift-based shipyard and said that the facility is expected to be commissioned by December 2023 following which Kochi will become a ship repair hub after it is commissioned.

"We are repairing 100 ships per year now. After this we will be commissioned to repair 150-160 ships per year", he added.

Ship lift-based shipyard in Kochi

Providing more details about the shipyard, Nair said that the estimated cost for the construction of the ship lift-based shipyard at Wellington Island in Kochi is Rs 970 crore. For this, around 42 acres of land have been taken on lease for 30 years.

“This is for medium-sized ships with a maximum length of 130 meters, a width of 25 meters, and a weight of 6,000 tons. There will also be a facility where six such ships can be parked together and lifted, along with a one-and-a-half-kilometer berth,” he said.

Further adding that at least 3,000 people will get jobs leading to major economic growth, he further disclosed that there are 9,000 employees in the shipyard at present and two expansion projects are presently underway in Kochi worth Rs 2,800 crore.

“After this will be completed, a minimum of 3,000 people will get jobs, thus an economic growth as well. We are scheming much larger export orders and defence orders. We have 14 defence orders worth Rs 6,500 crore and have signed the next generation missile vessels worth Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, as well,” he said adding that they have taken orders for 8 ships from Germany as well.

Image: ANI