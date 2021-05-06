India's 3rd COVID Likely As Early As October: Top Delhi Hospital Doctor Lt Gen Chaturvedi

After K Vijay Raghavan, who is the scientific advisor to the government of India, on Wednesday said that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is inevitable, the experts suggest that the third wave of the pandemic might knock the doors as early as October. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Lt. Gen (retd.) Dr Ved Chaturvedi, who is a senior consultant at the Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, said that the third wave is inevitable as indicated by the studies being done on the pattern of the first and second wave of the novel Coronavirus.

Lt. Gen Dr Ved Chaturvedi warns for 3rd wave of COVID-19

According to Lt. Gen Chaturvedi, India did not prepare itself for the second wave and that is the reason why the second mutant of COVID-19 is raging with over 4 lakh 12 thousand cases in a day as recorded on May 5. The expert has warned that although the exact time or intensity of the next mutant cannot be confirmed, as per estimation based on studies, it can start hitting India as soon as early October 2021.

Lt. Gen Chaturvedi, who has served the Indian Army as a doctor for over three decades, has treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients not only in hospitals but has also helped thousands with the idea of home hospitalisation. While stating that the panic adds to the trouble, which the pandemic brings with it, Dr Chaturvedi said that the key method to win over the infection is by following basic remedies of oxygen monitoring and taking proper consultation with the doctor.

Lt. Gen Chaturvedi said, "Vaccination can only save us from the third wave, which can prove to be more infectious and fatal, especially for those, who are below 18 years of age. The nation not only needs to be strict with the compliance of the COVID-19 protocols but an aggressive vaccination programme for all is the need of the hour."

Suggesting that as per the COVID-19 data from across the world, the peak for the second wave of the pandemic might be reached by the end of May, Dr Chaturvedi said that home isolation under proper consultation of the doctor can be the best remedy to deal with the third wave. He also said that the country must start massive production of masks, oxygen cylinders as all of this would be required in the coming days.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,10,77,410 positive cases, out of which 1,72,80,844 have successfully recovered and 2,30,168 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,12,262 new cases, 3,29,113 fresh recoveries and 3,980 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 35,66,398.

