India's Active Caseload Jumps To 40,215 With 7,830 New Cases In Last 24 Hours | Updates

India on Wednesday, April 12 recorded 7,830 new Covid-19 cases making a sharp jump in the tally as compared to the previous day. On Tuesday, 5,676 cases were reported. According to the data shared by the Health Ministry, India's active caseload stands at 40,215.

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded 402 new coronavirus cases, marking the highest single-day spike of this year as well as a jump of 128 percent since the previous day's figure. The new cases increased the state`s overall active caseload to 1,498 as of Tuesday, including 338 in Lucknow, where 83 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Update:

India's Active caseload currently stands at 40,215

7,830 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours

Active cases stand at 0.09%

The recovery rate is currently at 98.72%

4,692 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 4,42,04,771

Daily positivity rate (3.65%)

Weekly Positivity Rate (3.83%)

92.32 cr Total Tests conducted so far; 2,14,242 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

441 doses were administered in the last 24 hours

220.66 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr Second Dose and 22.87 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Delhi Hospitals conduct Mock Drills to check Covid preparedness

Mock drills were conducted at various Delhi hospitals to check COVID-19 preparedness amid a surge in cases in the national capital. Delhi reported 699 Covid cases and four deaths due to the infection on Sunday, 484 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 percent, and three fatalities on Monday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi on Monday to review the measures taken to combat the disease.

On Monday, several states, and Union Territories assessed Covid preparedness and health authorities directed mandatory use of masks on hospital premises.

Notably, the Indian Medical Association said the recent spike in Covid cases is possibly causing due to relaxation in Covid rules, including low test rates and not following Covid appropriate behaviour.