India's Ambassador To Germany Hosts Netaji's Daughter Anita Bose Pfaff For Dinner

Commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and marking Parakram Diwas as announced by the Centre, Indian Ambassador to Germany Harish Parvathaneni hosted Dr Anita Bose Pfaff for dinner at India House on January 22. Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Germany shared images of the rendezvous,

The Indian Embassy shared, "Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni hosted Dr Anita Bose Pfaff for dinner at India House on the eve of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #ParakramDiwas. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, an Overseas Citizen of India signed off the guest book 'JaiHind'."

Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, the only child of Netaji and Emilie Schenkl, is an Australian economist who was previously associated with the University of Augsburg and as a politician in the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

Parakram Diwas

In January 2021, the Government of India had announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be observed as Parakram Diwas every year. Additionally, to honour the freedom fighter, the Centre has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", arranged a programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and released a memorial postal stamp.

The Centre had also formed a high-level committee headed by PM Modi and comprising of ministers, experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. The move was to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to "act with fortitude in the face of adversity."

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians on Sunday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. Being celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) to remember the iconic freedom fighter, several dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi paid tribute to Netaji in Parliament.

3D Hologram tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

This year, Netaji Jayanti celebrations gain significance as a grand statue of the freedom fighter is set to be installed at India Gate to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary. PM Modi will unveil the hologram on January 23 at around 6 PM - marking Netaji Jayanti.

First-ever of its kind in India, the hologram statue will adorn the Rajpath till the time concrete and granite-made statue is carved to take its place. Additionally, floral tributes will be paid to Bose on his birth anniversary in the Central Hall of the Parliament House. Netaji's idol has already been placed for the Republic Day Parade in the Centre's tableaux.

Image: Twitter@ChandraKBose/@eoiberlin