India's Ambassador To US Terms COVID 'major Challenge', Urges QUAD To Unitedly Fight Virus

India's ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday cited COVID as a major challenge for the world and said that the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) countries have to come together to fight the pandemic as strategic partners.

"As far as Quad is concerned, they have taken up the vaccines initiative and in that, all four partners have come together, i.e, the US as a technology partner, Japan with the finance, Australia with the lift power and India with its production capabilities. We must remember that 1 billion doses of the COVID vaccine are going to be produced in India that has its own economic significance. The Quad has a focused interest while on the larger commitment we are going ahead but it also brings in the strength of the four partners, including India", Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

Talking about the revival of the Quad and its maiden meet in person by the leaders, Sandhu said, "I think this is a gradual development and it falls through the commitment of all the four leaders including the host to host the first summit in person despite all the challenges."

Talking about the other global concerns, Ambassador Sandhu said, "Two sectors the panel is concerned into is Technology and Environment & Climate change. This time around, infrastructure and other two or three areas will also be discussed by the four leaders, but right now COVID is the major global challenge and that is why Quad and other countries are focused on it."

India, US other Quad countries focusing on terrorism: Sandhu

Speaking on the issue of terrorism and expansionism, Sandhu said, "India with the UNSC Presidentship in the recently held meet had taken a resolution to contain terrorism. It is an area where both India and the US are focused and so are other Quad countries. It will certainly be part of the discussion along with other global challenges."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked on a three-day visit to the United States of America lined up with a series of pivotal talks including the UN General Assembly, the Quad Summit and Indo-US bilateral meet with the US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC.

