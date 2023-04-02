India's 'biggest' Data Theft Busted In Cyberabad, Details Of 66.9 Crore People Compromised

Busting one of the biggest data theft cases in India, the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad arrested one person for procuring and selling personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore people and organisations in 104 categories across 24 states and 8 metropolitan cities of the country.

According to the police, the accused who was identified as Vinay Bharadwaj, was found possessing data of students of Byjus and Vedantu organisations. He reportedly established an office in Faridabad and collected data from Amer Sohail and Madan Gopal. Sources in the police revealed that Vinay used social media platforms to resell the data to fraudsters for profits.

Apart from that, according to the Cyberabad police, the accused possessed the data of 1.84 lakh cab users of eight metro cities and data of 4.5 lakh salaried employees of six cities and Gujarat state. Vinay also held customer data of major organisations like GST (Pan India), RTO (Pan India), Amazon, Netflix, Youtube, Paytm, Phonepe, Big Basket, BookMyShow, Instagram, Zomato, Policy Bazar, Upstox, etc.

Issuing a statement, the Cyberabad Police said, "Some of the important data held by the accused includes the data of defence personnel, government employees, PAN card holders, students data of 9th, 10th, 11 and 12th standard, senior citizens. Delhi electricity consumers, D-MAT account holders, mobile numbers of various individuals, NEET students, high net worth individuals, insurance holders, credit card and debit card holders."

Police officials further said, "Data of NEET students with their names, father's name, mobile number and their residence was also found with these accused. PAN Card database containing sensitive information on income, email ids, phone numbers, addresses etc was also found. Data of Government employees containing information on their name, mobile number, category, date of birth etc was also found."

Police officials have seized two mobile phones and two laptops from the accused. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Cyberabad Police Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said notices to concerned organisations will be served for violation of the IT Act.

Data stolen from different platforms:

Paytm: 50 lakh PhonePe: 1.8 lakhs YouTube: 62.3 lakhs Netflix: 22 lakhs GST: 25 lakhs RTO: 10 lakhs CRED App: 3 lakhs Policy Bazar: 7.8 lakhs Amazon: 10.2 lakhs Book My Show: 53.5 lakhs Instagram: 9.4 lakhs Facebook and Instagram: 800 URLs Data of students: 2 crore NEEt students: 1.8 lakhs Class 9-12 students data: 1.5 crore NRI data: 1.2 lakhs

(Images from Cyberabad police )