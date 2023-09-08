India's Border Infrastructure Development Shifts Gears To Outpace China In 2-3 Years

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, head of India's Border Roads Organisation (BRO), has revealed that India aims to surpass China in terms of infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) within the next two to three years. Chaudhry cited the proactive efforts of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in developing infrastructure along the 3,488 km stretch of the LAC. He emphasized that in the last 2-3 years, 295 projects worth Rs 11,000 crore have been completed.

Chaudhry compared the present government's approach to infrastructure development with that of previous administrations. He noted that China had initiated its infrastructure development efforts along the LAC much earlier than India. However, he highlighted the shift in India's thinking and policy towards infrastructure development along the LAC under the current government's support.

Comparative Infrastructure Development

Chaudhry noted a significant increase in the budget allocated for this purpose in recent years, stating that the government is thinking proactively to strengthen India's infrastructure along the border. In 2008, the budget was approximately Rs 3,000 crore, which increased to Rs 8,000 crore in 2019, and further escalated. Chaudhry expressed confidence that India would lead in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, tunnels, and airfields, within the next few years.

The BRO chief highlighted the government's concentration on border areas, particularly in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. He mentioned that 90 projects, worth approximately Rs 2,940 crore, will be dedicated to the nation by September. These projects include roads, bridges, a tunnel in Arunachal, and two strategic airfields.

Focus on Border Areas and Last-Mile Connectivity

COAS Gen Manoj Pande visitng a forward Indian Army Post in Ladakh (Image: Twitter/@adgpi)

Chaudhry underlined that the focus on Ladakh and Arunachal is aimed at surpassing China's infrastructure development in these regions in the coming years. Additionally, he revealed that another 60 projects will be completed by December, totalling around Rs 6,000 crore and 150-160 projects. He further explained that these infrastructure projects provide last-mile connectivity to the most forward posts, including those of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

They also contribute to the socio-economic development of remote villages that were previously disconnected. The developments strengthen India's security capabilities by allowing for deployments to forward areas, ensuring readiness to address critical situations along the border. This comprehensive infrastructure development aligns with India's strategic vision to enhance its border areas and security infrastructure.