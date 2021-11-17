India's Border Road Organisation Hailed For Building World’s Highest Motorable Road

Soon after the Director General Border Roads (DGBR), Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, received the Guinness World Records certificate for the achievement of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), social media flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Taking to Twitter, several stalwart leaders and government officials posted messages and, lauded the efforts of the road construction organisation that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. Notably, the BRO constructed the world’s highest motorable road at 19,024 feet at Umlingla Pass in Ladakh.

Watch the tweet of BRO here:

It's Official Now..



DGBR @BROindia received the Guinness World Records Certificate on November 16, 2021 for constructing and black topping the world’s highest motorable road at 19,024 feet at Umlingla Pass in Ladakh.



We Will Either Find a Way or Make One



— 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒔 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@BROindia) November 16, 2021

The 52-kilometre long Chisumle to Demchok tarmac road passes through the 19,024 feet high Umlingla Pass and betters the previous record of a road in Bolivia, which connects volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 feet. Meanwhile, lauding the efforts, Member of Parliament, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "Congratulations @BROIndia on setting a Guinness World Record by constructing & blacktopping the world’s highest motorable road at 19,024 ft at Umlingla Pass, Ladakh."

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the organisation for its landmark achievement of constructing the road at an altitude higher than the North and South Base Camps of Mount Everest. "Guinness World Record by Border Road Organisation! BRO receives the certificate for constructing and blacktopping the World’s Highest Motorable Road at 19,024 feet at Umlingla Pass in Ladakh," tweeted Singh. Here are the congratulatory messages posted by some of India's most celebrated leaders:

Know more about World's Highest Motorable Road

It is worth mentioning the Umlingla Pass road is another landmark in resurgent India's achievement as it has been constructed at an altitude higher than the North and South Base Camps of Mount Everest which are at an altitude of 16,900 feet and 17,598 feet respectively. Speaking on the occasion, DGBR Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry spoke about the challenges faced during the road construction to Umlingla Pass, he said that it tested both the human spirit and efficacy of machines in an extremely tough terrain where temperatures in winters dip to -40 degrees and oxygen levels are 50% below normal.

The BRO provided a blacktopped road to the important village of Demchok in Eastern Ladakh that will be a boon to the local population of the region as it will enhance the socio-economic conditions and promote tourism in Ladakh, read the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

Image: Twitter/@Ra_THORe