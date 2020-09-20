India's Calibrated Testing Strategy A Major Arsenal In Fight Against Covid: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that India has been at the forefront of pioneering testing platforms for ramping up the country’s testing capacity for COVID-19. The apex medical research body said that India has crossed the six crore mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19 with an average testing of more than 10 lakh samples per day.

'Major arsenal in fight against COVID-19'

In a series of tweets, the ICMR said that India's calibrated testing strategy has been a major arsenal in the fight against Coronavirus. "India's calibrated testing strategy, formulation, and deployment of testing platforms at different levels for ease of testing have been major arsenal in the fight against COVID19. ICMR is committed to working towards ensuring that COVID-19 tests are accessible to everyone in the country," tweeted the ICMR.

(4/4)India's calibrated testing strategy, formulation & deployment of testing platforms at different levels for ease of testing has been major arsenal in fight against COVID19. ICMR is committed to working towards ensuring that COVID19 tests are accessible to everyone in country — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) September 19, 2020

Sharing a media report about the United Kingdom's use of the DnaNudge test for COVID-19, a similar technology as India's TrueNat platform, the ICMR said that it is heartening to see the UK introduce the DnaNudge test. "India introduced its TrueNat platform, a similar indigenously developed system back in April, which is easy to use with an added advantage of having half the turn-around time," it added.

READ | Coronavirus reinfection can take place, ICMR admits; adds 'it is a rare occurrence'

It further said that India's TrueNat platform is simple and does not require any specialised labs. "Our TrueNat platform previously deployed and WHO pre-qualified for TB, is simple and does not require any specialized labs. As of today, 2500 TrueNat machines have been deployed in 484 districts of the country and over 25,00,000 tests have been conducted till date," the ICMR said in a subsequent tweet.

READ | Coronavirus: 'Three vaccines at clinical trial stage in India,' says ICMR

Coronavirus pandemic in India

Meanwhile, India's single-day recovery outstripped the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from the Coronavirus, even as the total caseload went past 53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The figures released at 8 am showed that while 95,880 people recovered from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, 93,337 new infections were recorded during the period.

READ | ICMR launches online course to improve prescription practices among medical graduates

With the latest inclusions, the total number of cases mounted to 53,08,014 and the recoveries to 42,08,431, pushing the recovery rate to 79.28%. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 85,619 with the virus claiming 1,247 lives in a span of 24 hours. There are 10,13,964 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

READ | India missed around 64 lakh COVID-19 infections by early May, ICMR sero survey reveals

(With agency inputs)