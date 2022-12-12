India's Climate Action Focus Is On Mindful Consumption: Bhupender Yadav

India as a country remains committed to being part of the solution to the climate change crisis with a focus on encouraging the world towards mindful consumption as opposed to mindless utilisation, Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Addressing the Climate Finance and Technology Summit of India Global Forum in Abu Dhabi virtually from New Delhi, the minister said India is keen to work in partnership with the UAE as the host of the COP28 summit next year and there are great synergies to be found in the sector with India’s G20 Presidency.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Mission LIFE – or Lifestyle for Environment – climate action agenda that invites the public to partner on the mission to combat climate change.

“Whether it is individually or collectively, the world must focus on mindful consumption rather than mindless utilisation,” said Yadav.

“Mission LiFE is a movement where we need public support and contribution from every individual. Sustainable production and sustainable consumption is the need of the hour. That’s part of the last COP also. We feel that everywhere in the world, Mission LiFE is needed by every person in this world,” he said.

With reference to the recently concluded COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Yadav welcomed “sufficient progress” in some areas but lamented that the funding and technology transfer pledges for the developing world remain unfulfilled.

“I am happy that we unanimously agreed to implement the loss and damages action, called for by developing countries, at COP27...As far as we are concerned, we say that India is always a part of the solution and not the problem,” he said.

Asked about his disappointments around the Egypt Summit, the minister pointed to news of some coal mines being opened in western countries.

“I feel by the next COP, the implementation stand taken in Sharm El Sheikh will become more strong and more progressive in the manner that all developing countries will get justice in the field of climate change,” he added.

On the subject of climate justice for the developing countries, the minister pointed out that the Indian population represents around 17 per cent of the world but its carbon emissions are 4 per cent, whereas the population of the developed countries at around 17 per cent equates to carbon emissions of 60 per cent.

“So, it’s a lifestyle issue. How we wisely use our water, natural, and biological resources. We are using nature-based techniques. We are focusing more on the circular economy. We want to stop the mindless utilisation of resources. That’s the major challenge for the world. Let us work together to fight against the climate issues,” he added.

